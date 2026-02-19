Hailey Bieber shares health worries after facing stroke and heart issue

Hailey Bieber gets honest about health worries after stroke and heart surgery

Hailey Bieber is sharing her worries about her health after suffering a stroke and having heart surgery.

"I just am so fascinated with the body and medicine and doctors," Bieber, 29, noted during the latest episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast. "And I love it."

The model and skincare mogul shared that a health scare changed the way she views the medical field.

"A couple of years ago, I had a crazy medical situation. I had a mini stroke," she explained.





"Then I found that I had this heart defect that I was born with, so I had to get surgery for it, which sounds really crazy, but they went through my groin and I was in and out of the hospital the same day," she added.

"That situation made me a little bit extra hyper-aware of my body and a little bit more nervous about things and staying on top of them," she admitted. "But I’ve just always been really focused and fascinated on health."

"It was also kind of what led me to want to [start my beauty company], Rhode. My obsession with skincare also comes from my obsession with medicine," she added.

Hailey, who shares son Jack Blues with Justin Bieber, was hospitalized for a mini stroke in 2022. She also underwent the PFO to close a hole in her heart.