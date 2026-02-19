Bunnie Xo reveals why Jelly Roll refused to read her new memoir until release

Jelly Roll did not want to "influence" his wife, Bunnie Xo's new memoir.

And to avoid it, the country star did not even peek at a single page of her book, Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, before its completion.

Bunnie told E! News, “While I was writing the book, he didn’t want to read it because he didn’t want to influence any of the chapters.”

“He wanted it to be 100 percent authentically just me.”

However, Jelly Roll definitely became one of the first readers of the book and left surprised while reading his "wife's story" with a different perspective.

“You got to imagine a husband reading his wife’s story,” Bunnie explained. “He even came to me after reading the first couple of chapters, he’s like, ‘I didn't put it together because you had never really gone in depth and talked about your stepmother sister the way that you do in the book.’”

Though Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married for a decade, the Save Me singer's reaction proves how raw she described her life story.

“He's like, I correlated it finally, with little bits and pieces that you have dropped to me.' It was little revelations for him too. Of like, ‘Wow, I didn't realize it was that intense,’” Bunnie added.

Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic hit the shelves on February 17.