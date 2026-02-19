'Peaky Blinders' shooting site in flames as new movie trailer teases father-son clash

Inferno guts shooting site as 'Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man' trailer hype builds up

As the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer is dropped, a tragedy is struck at the series shooting site, which has been in the past under arson attacks.



It's Dalton Mills on Dalton Lane, Keighley. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, or WYFPS, in a statement, says the flames have been put out while there were no injuries.

The department's spokesman further states the blaze covered the former textile mill's 20% structure while occurring on the building's fourth and fifth floors.

It is not immediately clear whether the site faced an arson attack.

Back in 2022, fire gutted much of the derelict mill. Police arrested two teenage boys and charged them with arson.

The incident comes as Netflix dropped the Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man trailer, which will serve as a final send-off to Thomas Shelby, portrayed by Cillian Murphy.

The teaser teases tension between Murphy and his son Barry Keoghan, who is ruling the roost in his absence.

Rebecca Ferguson also joined the cast to portray a mysterious character, which Steven Knight – the series creator – describes as important.

"I wanted her to reflect the tradition of powerful female characters and the fact that Peaky has always been a bit supernatural."

"I wanted the idea of destiny and fate, and is it fate or is it your own choice and free will and all that? She's just such a great actor," he tells Entertainment Weekly.

“Birmingham, 1940. Amidst the chaos of WWII, Tommy Shelby is driven back from a self-imposed exile to face his most destructive reckoning yet," the film's logline read.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man debuts in select cinemas on March 6 and will debut on Netflix on March 20.