Heavy snowfall disrupts operations at Germany's largest Airport
Snow fell across Frankfurt, Germany’s busiest airport, which reported dozens of flight cancellations and delays due to winter weather
Once again, central Germany, Frankfurt, is blanketed in snow and giving challenges to the natives amid their busy lives and schedules.
After snow fell across Frankfurt, Germany’s busiest airport reported dozens of flight cancellations and delays due to winter weather.
Snow blanketed streets in the German city of Frankfurt on Thursday, February 19, 2026, as wintry conditions disrupted air traffic.
Snow covered bicycles, electric scooters, and rooftops as steady snowfall continued across the city.
Germany’s largest airport canceled 83 flights, with arrival delays averaging more than an hour, according to FlightAware, reports Euro News.
Moreover, as per management teams, snowploughs were deployed, and pedestrians navigated snow-covered streets and sidewalks.
The disruption marks the latest in a series of weather-related strains on air travel in recent weeks.
Other than traveling or catching flights, people are also facing difficulty in coping up every day tasks and regular chores.
