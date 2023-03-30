Siraj blasts PDM, PTI for power battle

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Siraj-ul-Haq has lamented that in the power battle between PDM and PTI, entire Pakistan is presenting a circus scene with the masses mired in inflation and queueing at free atta trucks while national institutions are busy in overpowering one another for attaining control over the country.

Addressing an Iftar party hosted in honour of ulema and scholars coming from all over the country at Mansoora on Wednesday, he warned that all democratic institutions must become apolitical under their constitutional limits to allow the country to progress.

JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem, Sheikhul-Hadith Maulana Abdul Maalik, Chairman Ulema and Mushaikh Rabita Council (UMRC) Kh Moinuddin Mehboob Koreija, President UMRC Mian Maqsood Ahmed and others were present.

Siraj-ul-Haq reiterated that all political stakeholders should start grand dialogue for deciding date of transparent elections, demanding that fresh mandate should be taken from the people. He cautioned that the impression of divided judiciary and ineffective, powerless parliament is disastrous for country’s solidarity and progress. For a free Pakistan, it is important to keep the institutions free from political pressure, he said, adding that if the institutions kept attacking one another it would cause irreparable damage to both the country and the nation.

Siraj said the incompetence of all political parties have completely exposed to everyone, who compromised state assets and sovereignty to IMF, destroyed economy, isolated the country in the world, and made poor hungry people stand all day in queues for flour and get humiliated, mocked and killed in stampede.

He lamented that government is so incompetent that it could not even establish an honorable effective system of distribution of flour among the citizens. He asked why the government subsidised Atta if it was to be given free to 90 per cent ID card holders. In fact, he said, under the guise of subsidies, the rulers’ real agenda is to create wealth, the ruling parties are the abodes of mafias, it is their way to rob the people's pockets by creating artificial shortages of essential commodities.