Finances, politics, terror Pakistan’s current concerns: US Centcom chief

ISLAMABAD: Commander of the US Central Command (Centcom) General Michael E Kurilla has expressed confidence in the command-and-control structure of Pakistan’s nuclear programme amid political instability and fear of an economic meltdown.

The statement by the US general is a relief in the wake of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s last week’s observations in the Senate with regard to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

“I am confident in their nuclear security procedures,” the Centcom chief said responding to a question during a testimony before the US Senate Arms Services Committee.

A committee member had spoken about the political issues in Pakistan and sought to know the assessment of the Centcom chief.

“I deal with the military relationship there and I have a great relationship with the Chief of the Army Staff, General Munir,” General Kurilla said, adding: “I think the concerns right now in Pakistan are their budget, their financial situation, the current political situation and the counterterrorism situation.”

He also referred to the resurgence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The Foreign Office last week also denied that Pakistan’s nuclear programme was on the agenda with any “government, any financial institution or any international organisation.”