Biden names Kurilla to lead Central Command

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is nominating Army Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla to lead the US Central Command, which oversees military operations in the Middle East, the Pentagon announced late on Friday.
If confirmed by the Senate, General Kurilla will succeed Marine General Kenneth McKenzie at the head of Centcom, which oversees military operations in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and Yemen.
According to his official biography, Kurilla, 55, currently leads the 18th Airborne Corps, which groups the majority of the United States Army’s response forces at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
NAIROBI: Several high-profile Ethiopian opposition figures were tasting freedom on Saturday after the government...
KOLKATA: The Indian government renewed permission for late Catholic nun Mother Teresa’s charity to receive foreign...
ALMATY, Kazakhstan: Kazakhstan said on Saturday its former security chief had been arrested for suspected treason...
CAIRO: At least 14 people were killed and 17 injured on Saturday when a coach and a minibus smashed into each other at...
PARIS: Dissident Iranian poet and filmmaker Baktash Abtin has died in detention in Tehran after falling ill with...
WASHINGTON: The James Webb Space Telescope completed its two-week-long deployment phase on Saturday, unfolding the...
Comments