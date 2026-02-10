Royal expert reflects on Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'priorities' amid strained relationship with Sarah, Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice both are 'devastated'

A royal expert has disclosed Princess Eugenie and Beatrice 'priorities' amid strained relationship with their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew amid Epstein scandal.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Helena Chard said the York sisters are reportedly ‘emotionally drained’ by their parents involvement in the scandal.

She said, "Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are reportedly emotionally drained by their parents’ involvement in the Epstein scandal."

The royal expert continued, "Their relationship is strained. Horrified, frustrated and crestfallen over the scandalous, shocking revelations, the York princesses are now prioritizing their own families and careers.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice both are 'devastated' amid the breakdown in trust over the reports.

“They feel they have been fed a pack of lies about their parents’ involvement," the spy said.

Another royal source claimed Beatrice and Eugenie are united and have always been emotionally supportive of each other.

Hilary Fordwich said King Charles nieces are ‘frightfully embarrassed and mortified’ by their parents’ behavior.

Meanwhile, a source has also told the Closer, "Eugenie was the first to totally cut ties with them and now Beatrice, who was previously on the fence, has accepted she needs to do the same. It’s devastating but it’s their only choice.”

The York sisters now know for sure that if they don’t put a firm distance between themselves and their parents, “they risk being dragged down with their mother and father by association.”

“And, the reality is after learning all these new sordid details they are both so angry there’s really no going forward,” the insider added.