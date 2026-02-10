King Charles’ statement about Epstein carries a secret meaning: Here’s why it can be an invite to police

King Charles made headlines, from the Atlantic, all the way to the Pacific but there was something the world has missed, but it was right under their noses, and in the statement.

What makes the monarch’s statement so important, not just because of the seat he embodies on the world stage, but the fact that he is the brother of one man, and ex-brother-in-law to someone else mentioned without redaction in the Epstein files.

Moreover it “sounds like an invitation to help the police” which is something that comes via royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

It was while speaking to Express.co.uk about what many missed under the frenzy of the statement itself. As well as the the actual depth behind this unprecedented move. He explained that it not only exposes the lies Andrew said pertaining to his bond with the convicted child sex offender but also those of his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

In his words, “Andrew has not testified before Congress as requested,” he said. “Evidence which shows he lied about his dealings with Epstein, as did his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson,” who has ‘dominated’ the news with things that Mr Fitzwilliam’s describes as “appalling photographs, new sleazy allegations and serious charges of sending Epstein confidential information when Trade Envoy.”

But that is not to say mention equates to wrongdoing which, before signing off he made sure to highlight with the words, “both she and Andrew are mentioned several times in the files - but this does not imply wrongdoing.”

King Charles’ Statement in Full:

The monarch’s statement comes via a Palace spokesperson and sees him say, “the King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct.”

“While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect.”