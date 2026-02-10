Schoolgirl eaten alive by pigs after brutal assault by farmworker

A Russian man has been sentenced to 23 years in a strict prison colony after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted and left to die being mauled by pigs, local media reported.

Igor Zykov, previously convicted of murder, attacked 17-year-old Milena Shevelyova at a farm in Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia.

Zykov had been employed by Milena’s father and held a grudge against him.

He intended to harm the farm’s livestock in revenge but found the teenager feeding the pigs instead, the court heard.

Zykov beat and sexually assaulted Milena before leaving her unconscious among the animals. A sow severed her femoral artery, and other pigs joined in the attack.

Milena later died from blood loss, the court was told.

He was found guilty of murder, violent sexual assault, and theft. Investigators uncovered forensic evidence linking him to the attack, though Zykov denied the sexual assault.

Milena’s parents were out shopping at the time. Concerned when she did not answer their calls, her boyfriend, Vladimir Bedny, went to check on her in the pigsty.

"Switching on his torch, he saw the horrifying scene on the floor," and ran out shouting for help, reported media outlet NGS24, citing local residents.

He dialed 112 but Milena had already succumbed to blood loss.