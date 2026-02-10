Minnesota man charged after $350m IRS tax scam exposed

A Minnesota man is facing a string of federal charges after prosecutors alleged he masterminded a staggering multi-million-dollar tax refund scam.

Caesar Munir Wilson has been indicted on felony counts including conspiracy to file false tax claims, filing fraudulent refunds, money laundering and bank fraud, in what authorities describe as a years long scheme stretching from 2022 to 2023.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for Minnesota, Wilson is accused of submitting false tax returns seeking more than $90 million in refunds and working with others to file additional bogus claims worth over $210 million.

In total, prosecutors say the fraudulent filings topped $350 million, with the US Treasury Department allegedly paying out more than $19 million before the scheme was uncovered.

Officials claim Wilson used the proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle, including the purchase of a $2.6 million home in Prior Lake, as well as cryptocurrency investments and personal expenses.

The indictment further alleges he advised members of a group described as ‘sovereign citizens’ - individuals who wrongly believe federal tax laws do not apply to them - supplying trusts, paperwork and tax forms to support the false filings.

If convicted, Wilson could face significant prison time. The case remains under federal prosecution.