Prince William's 'concerning' statement about Andrew is not enough?

It seems Andrew's scandal will follow the royal family for a while. Despite statements from them supporting the victims and expressing concern over the former prince's allegations, there is still no end to heckling.



The latest target is Prince William, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia.

While touring MISK Sports City, Riyadh, a question from what appears to be a broadcast journalist is heard asking, Sir, to what extent do you think the Royal Family has done enough around the Andrew and Epstein issue?”

Though the Prince of Wales paid no attention to the question, as the video suggests.

Notably, this incident happened a day after William released a statement, via his spokesman, stating, “I can confirm the prince and princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims.”

Similarly, King Charles also made his position clear regarding his brother Andrew's scandal.

“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct."

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect," the Buckingham Palace spokesperson says.

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concludes.

Despite these statements, the royal family continues to get heckled over Andrew's scandal.

Charles, in particular, faced the most hecklers regarding his brother's alleged disgraceful actions; that was twice in the last week.