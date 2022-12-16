Commander United States Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Erik Kurilla laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument along with army chief General Asim Munir on December 15, 2022. ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Commander United States Central Command (Centcom) General Michael Erik Kurilla called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir here at the GHQ on Thursday.

The visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army presented a guard of honour to the visiting dignitary.



Later, Commander Centcom called on the COAS, followed by a delegation level meeting. Matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation, particularly military to military ties, were discussed during the meeting.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief and contributions to regional peace.

The Centcom chief will be apprised on counter terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

It was the first direct interaction of top US military leadership with General Asim Munir since he took over as the Army Chief on 29th of the last month.