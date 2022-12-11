RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Balochistan for two days.
On the first day, the COAS visited the corps headquarters and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.
Later, he was given a detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation. The COAS also visited Command and Staff College, Quetta, and School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet the future battlefield challenges.
On the second day of the visit, he visited Turbat. IGFC South Balochistan briefed him about the prevailing security situation in southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure safe and secure environment.
The COAS said that every possible effort would be made for security and safety of people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development, which will lead to sustainable peace and prosperity. Earlier, on arrival in Quetta, the COAS was received by Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, Corps Commander, Quetta.
QUETTA: Hafiz Hussain Ahmed has rejoined the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl after a meeting with its head, Maulana Fazlur...
LAHORE: In case of dissolution of assemblies, party supremo Nawaz Sharif would be requested to return to Pakistan...
Rana Sanaullah said on Saturday there was proof that Tyrian White was a daughter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman...
KARACHI: An Additional District and Sessions Court on Saturday indicted sitting Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Jam...
DHAKA: Nearly 100,000 supporters of Bangladesh’s main opposition party descended on Dhaka on Saturday to protest...
BANGKOK: Thailand celebrated the arrival of its 10 millionth international visitor of 2022 on Saturday, according to...
Comments