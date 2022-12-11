RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir visited Balochistan for two days.

On the first day, the COAS visited the corps headquarters and laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha.

Later, he was given a detailed update on operational, training and other matters of the formation. The COAS also visited Command and Staff College, Quetta, and School of Infantry and Tactics and interacted with young officers and instructors and advised them to focus on professional excellence to meet the future battlefield challenges.

On the second day of the visit, he visited Turbat. IGFC South Balochistan briefed him about the prevailing security situation in southern Balochistan and measures in place to ensure safe and secure environment.

The COAS said that every possible effort would be made for security and safety of people of Balochistan to ensure a conducive environment for socio-economic development, which will lead to sustainable peace and prosperity. Earlier, on arrival in Quetta, the COAS was received by Lt-Gen Asif Ghafoor, Corps Commander, Quetta.