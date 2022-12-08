COAS visits Quaid’s mausoleum

KARACHI: On his maiden visit to Karachi after reigning the military’s top command, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Wednesday visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the nation’s founder, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The newly-appointed COAS, according to the military’s media wing, also laid a floral wreath and offered fateha at the Quaid’s tomb. During his visit to the metropolitan, the army chief also visited the corps headquarters where he was briefed on operational, security and other matters of the formation including assistance to civil administration during the recent catastrophic flooding in Sindh, particularly its rural areas.

The COAS appreciated the army and Rangers’ troops for their operational preparedness and for contributing their services for the relief, rescue and rehabilitation of flood during the time of calamity. He praised them for reaching out to Sindh’s flood-stricken population during unprecedented flooding in the province. The army chief commended the formation, allied organisations, and law enforcement agencies for maintaining a safe and secure environment in the province, particularly across Karachi.

Upon his arrival, General Munir was received by Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed. This is the COAS’s first visit to Karachi following his appointment as the country’s new army chief. General Asim was handed over the command of the military by General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa in a ceremony held at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on November 29.