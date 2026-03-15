Tech CEOs predicts AI replacing software engineers

Software engineering is changing faster than most developers understand. AI tools now perform most coding tasks which used to require multiple hours of work, enabling engineers to concentrate on advanced problem-solving and theoretical thinking and complex system development.

The post argued that automation is removing routine coding tasks, pushing computer science toward physics, mathematics, and electrical engineering. Srinivas responded, “Well said,” highlighting that AI is fundamentally reshaping how engineers approach their work.

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The viral post, by social media user @TheVixhal, stated, “The field’s centre of gravity is shifting away from manual code writing and toward deeper theoretical thinking, mathematical insight, and systems-level reasoning.”

Srinivas’ acknowledgement shows that industry leaders increasingly see AI as a force moving engineers from repetitive coding toward higher-level conceptual work.

Other tech executives have the same opinion. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has stated that artificial intelligence has the potential to do most software engineering jobs, which could come in the next six to twelve months.

Additionally, Replit CEO Amjad Masad stated that traditional software engineering jobs may become extinct, leaving more generalist product- or systems-focused jobs.

However, there are executives who focus on the need to adapt to the changing technology instead of replacing it. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stated the following about artificial intelligence changing jobs:

“You’re not going to lose your job to an AI, but you’re going to lose your job to someone who uses AI.” Huang went on to say that manual jobs such as plumbing, building, or electrical work cannot be automated.