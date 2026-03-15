Rita Ora added to star-studded line-up for iconic Isle of Wight festival

Rita Ora is set to rock the Isle of Wight Festival!

Presented by Sky, the official star-studded line-up for the iconic 2026 event has been confirmed with the For You singer sealing the list.

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The festival will take place from June 18-20 at the Seaclose Park, shaping up to be a definitive highlight of the British summer, blending heritage legends with the vanguard of modern music.

Rita Ora is set to take the Main Stage on Saturday, June 20, securing a prime slot just ahead of what promises to be a massive evening led by dance titan Calvin Harris.

Also confirmed in this final wave are indie-rock staples Circa Waves, the folk-powered collaboration of Nathan Evans & The Saint PHNX Band, and rising stars Overpass, Tom A. Smith, and The Guest List.

They join an elite group of previously announced headliners, including Lewis Capaldi, The Cure, and a seismic performance from the Sex Pistols featuring Frank Carter.

In keeping with the festival's tradition of eccentric flair, the 2026 fancy dress theme has also been revealed, which is "Galactic Glamour & Space Oddities."

Organizers are inviting festivalgoers to embrace "celestial swagger," encouraging a sea of silver jumpsuits, futuristic disco queens, and cosmic adventurers.