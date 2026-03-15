Harry Styles displays public affection for Zoe Kravitz at ‘SNL’ afterparty

Harry Styles was just spotted holding hands with his girlfriend, Zoe Kravitz at the Saturday Night Live (SNL) afterparty.

The loved-up couple made a rare public outing together after his appearance on the show this weekend - where he addressed “queerbaiting” claims in his opening monologue.

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Harry and Zoe arrived at the afterparty alongside her supportive mom, Lisa Bonet, at The Grill in New, flanked by security.

Harry looked stylish in an animal print jacket and blue jeans while by his side Zoe wore a light blue silk coat over a white dress paired with strappy heels.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker and Zoe were first spotted holding hands in August 2025.

In September last year, Zoe and Harry were pictured out with her dad Lenny Kravitz, suggesting their relationship was getting serious.

And while promoting his new album, Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally, Harry said he had to have a “real, honest conversation” with himself as to where he saw himself in five years after watching three of his closest friends get married.

“I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about, okay, in five years, what do I want my life to look like? And then how do I make changes to aim at that? I don't want to be the guy who's on his own but was like, oh, I really did it,” he said.

“I want to be fulfilled and I want to be in great relationships with people. I want to have great friendships with people. I want a family. I want these things. It just allowed me to go like, okay, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen? I can't just expect them to just happen to me,” Harry added.

It comes as fans went into a frenzy after the History singer indulged in a gay kiss with Saturday Night Live star Ben Marshall during his latest opening monologue on the sketch show.

Harry Styles was actually taking a swipe at fans who began rumors about him “queerbaiting” due to different past moves that were viewed as publicly vague when it came to his own sexuality.