Fans react to Oprah's '90-year-old walk': 'This womens supremacy over other black women'

Oprah Winfrey has won a show of support from her fans after she recently responded to some social media users mocking the way she walked at Paris Fashion Week. However, some are continuing to roast her.

It all began with some critics initially trolling her and her longtime friend Gayle King for walking “like they were 90 years old” in a TikTok footage of the pair entering the venue for the Chloé autumn/winter 2026 runway show in Paris on March 5.

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Winfrey then addressed the remarks in a video clip shared on Instagram. In her defense, her stylist had handed her a pair of Chloé sunglasses just before she stepped out of the car. The glasses were not prescription lenses, which meant she struggled to see clearly as she walked.

“I wear glasses or contacts, so those were not prescription,” she explained. “I didn’t know where I was walking. I could not see.” The 72-year-old television host said she even had to rely on her security team to guide her while entering the show.

Winfrey also gave the explanation for King's slow walk that day, saying the journalist was pushing through two broken toes at the time.

Social media users have shared their verdict again on the matter, some admiring her, and others, not so much.

One supporter believed Oprah's "gonna (sic) be 105 & still in better shape than me in my 30s," while another expressed annoyance at people hyping up Oprah as some kind of ideal and implied that Oprah's features aren’t even typically Black.

"No, this black womens (sic) supremacy over other black women. yall (sic) are not all built like this, most of yall (sic) go the face of sexy red on the body of Oprah covered in tattoos that make you look like you’ve been beaten. This women’s (sic) only black features is her complexion," someone wrote on X.

A second hater wrote, "lol just have a little grace."

However, other fans continued to shower her with praises and encouraging messages. "I love how Oprah remains relevant and humble," one supporter wrote.

Another said, "geez I didn’t even think you were walking slow, I thought dam she looks sharp in that mustard, short, Bowlero jacket love the high waisted wide leg jeans, it’s all about perspective."

Meanwhile, others took notice of another matter, writing, "so she watched the fashion show blurry?" with a laughter emoji.