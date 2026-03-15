King Charles pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth & Queen Camilla’s mother
King Charles spotlights Queen Camilla’s mother & his own for Mothers Day: Watch
King Charles tugs at heartstrings with mentions of his mother and grandmother, just in time for Mothers Day in the UK
With 15th of March being Mothers Day in the UK, King Charles’ Instagram page has just shared a loving tribute to both his mother, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla’s mother, and his mothers’ mother, the Queen mother.
The post features a total of three images of the three ladies, both of whom have passed this Earthly plain.
The first image shows Queen Elizabeth’s and her mom walking down the street, with their dresses flowing in the wind. The second image shows a younger Queen Elizabeth with her young kids, and last but not the least was Queen Camilla, with her own mom Rosalind Shand.
A message also accompanied the tribute post, and it paid homage to those who are missing their ‘mum’s today. It reads, “Wishing Mothers everywhere, and those who might be missing their Mums today, a restful Mothering Sunday.”
Check it out Below:
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