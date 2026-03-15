Meta rolls out dashboard to stop AI reposts

Meta is rolling out an improved system to help Facebook creators protect their content from impersonators and AI-fuelled spam. The new tools enable content creators to file reports on suspicious fake profiles and copied reels in a centralised manner.

The updated suite of content protection tools enables creators to file reports on multiple unauthorised copies of their videos and reels in a centralised manner. This is viewed as an extension of its crackdown on unoriginal or copied content in 2025, when the company gave original content more priority and reduced the visibility of spammy re-uploaded content.

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According to the tech giant, roughly doubled views was noticed on original content in the second half of 2025 compared to the previous year.

When Facebook’s matching tools identify a suspicious copy of a creator’s reel, it now surfaces all matches for review.

The creators can mark these copies, and a report can be created. The process is similar to Meta’s Rights Manager for media companies. The process is designed for an individual creator to manage short-form videos.

The impersonation risks now also include AI-based risks like voice cloning and face swaps. The company has started to label AI-generated content. There is also investment in authenticity signals.

The available tools to identify unauthorised use of a creator's likeness are limited. There is a need for a proactive detection system to identify synthetic content even if the original content is new.