'Extremely cautious' Sarah Ferguson ordeal comes to light after Royal Lodge

Sarah has become ‘extremely cautious’ about where she stays

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has become ‘extremely cautious’ about where she stays and how long she remains in one place.

The close confidant has claimed to the OK! that Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother tends to move frequently and keeps her plans ‘very private’ to avoid photographers tracking her down.

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Andrew’s former wife Sarah has also reportedly been traveling through the French Alps, the United Arab Emirates and Florida before returning to Europe after she and the former Duke were asked to leave the Royal Lodge amid Epstein scandal.

Andrew and Sarah, who lived at the Royal Lodge for nearly two decades together despite divorce, parted their ways after moving out of the royal residence.

Andrew has moved into a smaller home at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, however, Sarah next residence is still unknown.

Earlier, it was reported that Sarah could stay with either of her daughters Princess Beatrice or Eugenie.

Now, the insiders have revealed how Sarah has been basically couch-surfing with friends as she looks for a better place to live.

The spy said, "Sarah has essentially been living out of suitcases for months now. She does not have a permanent place she can comfortably call home and has been relying heavily on the generosity of friends who have opened their doors to her.”

Because of the attention surrounding the Epstein story, Sarah has become ‘extremely cautious’ about where she stays and how long she remains in one place, the source said.

Sarah tends to move frequently and keeps her plans ‘very private’ to avoid photographers tracking her down.