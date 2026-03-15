Lainey Wilson ‘in the weeds’ as first-ever Stagecoach performance nears
Lainey Wilson would be headlining Stagecoach for the first time next month
Lainey Wilson is all set to headline Stagecoach at The Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 25.
As she was attending the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Reminders of Him, the singer had an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE magazine about her upcoming performance.
"We are in the weeds right now with planning our Stagecoach set, and we've got some really cool things," Wilson shared.
"I actually was talking to my band leader earlier today. It is going to be really great, and we got some surprises,” the Watermelon Moonshine crooner added.
She continued, "I don't need to say too much, I'll be telling you too much, but it's really cool. I think it's definitely going to be an elevated show. I feel like we're getting to play some stuff that we haven't played in a minute, and it's going to be a fun show."
It is pertinent to mention that the Wildflowers and Wild Horses crooner released her album, Whirlwind, in 2024, which was nominated for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards.
Lainey Wilson then embarked on her first world tour in support of the project, kicking off her gigs in Switzerland in March 2025 and ending in Florida in November.
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