Where to watch the 2026 Oscars around the world & more: Everything to know

Where to watch the 2026 Oscars & more: Everything to know

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is considered the world's “premier film organization” and is home to a “global membership of more than 11,000 of the most accomplished film industry artists and leaders.”

On their website its also said, “the Academy does this by recognizing and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards.”

What time does the 2026 Oscars show start?

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There are two main parts to look forward to, the Red Carpet Coverage as well as the Main Ceremony Starts, both of which start and end with about a half an hour between them.

This year, the show is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern, 4 p.m. Pacific, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

For those tuning in via their TV’s ABC is the place to view it, whereas for those preferring online streaming, the ABC app, as well as abc.com are an option. Other than that Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV and FuboTV are also offering their subscribers live coverage.

How to watch outside the United States?

For those outside of the United States of America, the official Oscars website has a country-by-country list of what networks will air the show.

The complete list is as follows;

Region/Country,Broadcaster(s)

"Albania, Kosovo","Digitalb Sh.A, Top Channel"

Armenia,First Channel of Public TV Company of Armenia

Australia,"Seven Network, 7Plus"

Austria,"ORF 1, Disney+"

"Baltics (Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania)","Filmzone, Filmzone+"

Belgium,"Play Fictie, Pickx"

Bolivia,Unitel

Bosnia & Herzegovina,Federalna TV

Brazil,Rede Globo de Televisao

Bulgaria,"Diema Family, Nova Television, Diema, Kino Nova, NovaPlay"

Canada,"Crave, CTV"

Croatia,"HRT-HTV 1, HRT-HTV 2"

Cyprus,Movies Best HD

Czech Republic,"CT 2, CT Art"

Denmark,"TV2 Play, TV2 Denmark"

Dominican Republic,"Telesistemas, Teleantillas (Canal 11)"

Ecuador,"Telecuatro Guayaquil, RTS Ecuador"

El Salvador,Canal 2

Finland,"Yle Teema Fem, Yle Areena, Disney+"

France,Disney+

Germany,Disney+

"DACH Region (DE, AT, IT-BZ, LI, LU, CH)","ProSieben, Joyn"

Greece,Cosmote TV

Guatemala,"TVA Guatemala, Canal 31, Canal 35"

Holland (Netherlands),"FilmBox, Canal+, Film 1"

Honduras,Compania

Hong Kong,"ViuTVsix, ViuTV"

Hungary,Disney+

Iceland,SYN Channel

India,"Star Movies, Star Movies Select, Colors Infinity, JioHotstar"

Indonesia,Disney+

Ireland,"RTE 2, RTE Player"

Israel,"Partner, Yes Plus"

Italy,"Rai 1, Rai Play"

Japan,"NHK-G, NHK BS, NHK One, WOWOW On Demand"

Korea,"tvN Limited, OCN, OCN Movies, Genie TV, Disney+"

Latin America,TNT

Latin America & Caribbean,Cruiselines

Liechtenstein,Disney+

Macedonia,Macedonian Radio and Television MRT

Malaysia,Disney+

Mexico,"Channel 13, Channel 7"

Middle East & North Africa (MENA),"Al Thaqafeyah, MBC Shahid"

Montenegro,Radio and Television of Montenegro

New Zealand,Disney+

Nicaragua,Canal 10

Norway,Disney+

Panama,"Telemetro Channel 13, RPC Channel 4, Channel 7"

Paraguay,SNT Canal 9

Philippines,"BlastTV, Tap TV, Disney+"

Poland,"CANAL+ PREMIUM, CANAL+1"

Portugal,"RTP 1, RTP 2, Disney+"

Romania,VOYO

Serbia,RTS1

Singapore,"meWATCH, Channel 5, Disney+"

South Africa,"M-Net, DStv Catch Up, DStv Stream"

Spain,Movistar Plus+

Sweden,Disney+

Switzerland,"SRF 2, Disney+"

Taiwan,Disney+

Thailand,"True Visions, True Film HD, True ID, Disney+"

Turkey,"NOW, Disney+"

Ukraine,Suspilne Kultura

United Kingdom,"ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player"

Uruguay,Channel 12

Vietnam,VTVgo

Who is hosting this Year?

This year Emmy-winning comedian, podcaster and traveler Conan O’Brien has been chosen for the honor, and as for presenters, this time around last year’s acting winners Adrien Brody (actor), Mikey Madison (actress), Kieran Culkin (supporting actor) and Zoe Saldaña (supporting actress), will be seen on stage.

Furthermore where the ceremony announcers are concerned, that job will be helmed by Javier Bardem, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Anne Hathaway, Nicole Kidman, Jimmy Kimmel, Delroy Lindo, Paul Mescal, Demi Moore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Pedro Pascal, Bill Pullman, Maya Rudolph and Channing Tatum. Matt Berry.

Who will be the performers this Year?

Ejae, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami will sing Golden

Audrey Nuna (Mira) and Rei Ami will sing “I Lied to You” from the “Sinners”

There will also be pretaped segment where stars like Diane Warren will perform “Dear Me” from “Dianne Warren: Relentless.” Then “Sweet Dreams of Joy” will play by Nicholas Pike from “Viva Verdi!” and finally Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner will perform “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”.