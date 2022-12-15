CENTCOM chief acknowledges Pakistan’s achievements in fight against terrorism

Commander US Central Command (CENTCOM) General Michael Erik Kurilla (left) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir offering tributes at the Martyrs’ Monument in Rawalpindi on December 15, 2022. — ISPR

Commander United States Central Command (CENTCOM), General Michael Erik Kurilla on Thursday acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the fight against terrorism, flood relief, and contributions to regional peace.

The development came when the US commander met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir during his visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ), the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

Gen Kurilla called on COAS followed by a delegation-level meeting where matters of mutual interest, regional stability and security situation, defence and security cooperation particularly military-to-military ties were discussed.

Earlier, the visiting dignitary laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument in honour of the Martyrs of Pakistan, whereas a smartly turned-out contingent of the army presented a guard of honour to them.



The delegation will also visit Torkham today. He will be apprised of counter-terrorism and border management mechanisms in place along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border.