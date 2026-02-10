Princess Eugenie breaks cover amid explosive family scandal

Princess Eugenie, daughter of ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, made an appearance in Qatar.

As scandals surrounding her parents continue to make headlines, the Princess of York was spotted attending Art Basel Qatar in Doha.

On Tuesday, Caroline Daur took to her Instagram Stories and posted a photo with Eugenie.

In the photo, Caroline and Eugenie posed together in front of a piece of artwork. In the caption, Caroline wrote, "REUNION!!!" adding, "It's been too long."

It is pertinent to mention that this appearance of Princess Eugenie is one of a very few in recent months.

According to reports, the niece of King Charles attended the event in her professional capacity as a director at renowned art gallery Hauser & Wirth, where she has worked since 2015.

Eugenie's appearance comes at a sensitive time for the British royal family.

Princess Eugenie and her sister Beatrice have stayed out of the spotlight amid renewed controversy surrounds their parents, Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, following the latest release of Epstein-related documents.

Royal insiders have also revealed that the ongoing revelations have been "deeply difficult" for the family, particularly for Andrew and Sarah's daughters.