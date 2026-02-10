Sweden's Princess Sofia explains why she was named in Epstein files
Princess Sofia is relieved that she was not friends with Epstein after learning about his crimes
Sweden’s Princess Sofia was among the powerful people named in Epstein files released last month by the US Department of Justice.
Britain's former Prince Andrew, and Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit are known to have direct links with the late sex offender.
While Andrew has lost his royal titles and got evicted from Royal Lodge over his association with Epstein, Mette-Mari last week gave a "profound apology" to Norwegians for her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, after it emerged they had exchanged messages for three years.
However, Sweden’s Princess Sofia has defended her meetings with Epstein as she broke silence on the matter. The royal addressed the matter while attending the Ctrl + Rights Youth Summit in Stockholm, an annual event held in connection with Safe Internet Day that focuses on safe internet use and digital rights for children, according to the local media.
She said, “I met him in a few social contexts. Fortunately, it was just that.”
The princess added, “When I read about the terrible crimes he committed against young women today, I am grateful that I had no further contact with him afterwards.”
Princess Sofia said “My thoughts go out to all the victims. I hope there will be justice in this.”
-
Kim Kardashian leaves Meghan Markle 'upset' with latest 'cheap shot'
-
Royal expert on Andrew, Sarah Ferguson’s ‘entitled’ behaviour since marriage
-
Prince William inspects Saudi Arabia's efforts to promote football in young girls
-
'Look what Andrew has done': Meghan Markle defended on Jeremy Vine show
-
Meghan Markle 'quietly dreaded' as ex-best friend receives lucrative offer for bombshell memoir about Duchess
-
‘Disgraced’ Andrew more concerned about ‘issue of his legacy’ than Epstein links
-
'Mortified' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice plan interview to finally speak truth in Sarah Ferguson, Andrew-Epstein scandal
-
Royal strategy revealed as King Charles, Prince William issue statements on Andrew row