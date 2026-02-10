Sweden's Princess Sofia explains why she was named in Epstein files

Sweden’s Princess Sofia was among the powerful people named in Epstein files released last month by the US Department of Justice.

Britain's former Prince Andrew, and Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit are known to have direct links with the late sex offender.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her husband

While Andrew has lost his royal titles and got evicted from Royal Lodge over his association with Epstein, Mette-Mari last week gave a "profound apology" to Norwegians for her friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, after it emerged they had exchanged messages for three years.

Britain's former Prince Andrew

However, Sweden’s Princess Sofia has defended her meetings with Epstein as she broke silence on the matter. The royal addressed the matter while attending the Ctrl + Rights Youth Summit in Stockholm, an annual event held in connection with Safe Internet Day that focuses on safe internet use and digital rights for children, according to the local media.

She said, “I met him in a few social contexts. Fortunately, it was just that.”

The princess added, “When I read about the terrible crimes he committed against young women today, I am grateful that I had no further contact with him afterwards.”

Princess Sofia said “My thoughts go out to all the victims. I hope there will be justice in this.”







