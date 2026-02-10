Meghan Markle 'terrified' over possible UK return

Meghan Markle, wife of Prince Harry is said to be terrified that she may have to return to the UK.

After stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to US and build their life away from England. However, sources claim that Meghan is now panicking that the life she curated is seemingly falling apart.

This comes due to the couple's reputation damage with them losing their chief US publicist and longtime ally, who stepped down as the executive director of their Archewell Foundation.

According to Radar Online, the Duchess of Sussex is in "full meltdown mode." The sources told the outlet that Meghan is "blaming everyone around her" including her husband, Prince Harry for her troubles. Furthermore, the former Suits alum's inner circle is said to be "afraid she's losing it."

"She's seeing everything she left England for falling apart and terrified she may have to go crawling back," the source noted.

Royal expert Hilary A. Fordwich also noted that the couple's "charity is shrinking in terms of donations, in terms of size and in terms of impact."

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also reportedly been dropped by former A-list pals like Barack and Michelle Obama, George and Amal Clooney, and Victoria and David Beckham.

Forwich also noted that the Duchess of Sussex may now find it difficult to attract top talent, saying, "She has a track record of destroying relationships – both with her own family and, of course, the royal family – ruined relationships with her friends [and] her businesses. Her Netflix ratings have plummeted."

"There is a consistent pattern of behavior and what it causes – and that's her track record, and this is all part of that. There is one common denominator – and it's her," the expert added.