Nancy Guthrie’s kidnapper will be caught soon: Here’s why

Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper makes huge mistake, says crypto expert

Ten days have passed since Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home, leaving her family in shock as the search for her is underway.



A ransom note was left behind, demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for the 84-year-old's release, which is a staggeringly large sum.

However, a cryptocurrency expert offers a glimmer of hope. He is Bezalel Eithan Raviv, the CEO of Lionsgate Network, a crypto recovery specialist.

Criminals, he says, made a mistake, they used Bitcoin exchanges as payment methods for ransom. Now, through this, they can be easily tracked.

Raviv explains how the authorities could catch them, “He showed his Achilles to everyone who understands blockchain forensics."

He also tells Page Six that “Whenever cyber criminals offer their wallet address is where they basically reveal themselves in many ways.”

Raviv shares it is one of the several tactics they used to track cybercriminals dealing with crypto assets.

"This is a very simple tactic among many that we utilise when we want to be able to intercept criminal network crypto assets."

One transaction is all it needs

Raviv shares that a single transaction to the kidnappers could reveal the data to them, which will help the police track Guthrie.

"Just one simple transaction', which is 'exactly what blockchain forensics is all about – tracing the blocks that are generated with each and every transaction."

Police need Crypto-education

Despite his expert advice, Raviv believes there is a lack of expertise among the investigators to solve such complex crypto-related crimes. He recommends training them on crypto and blockchain.

“I think the vulnerable point here for law enforcement is because of their lack of ability to understand crypto and blockchain, and this is why it’s taking longer than it should,” he said.

“We need to train our law enforcement agents with blockchain forensics and crypto, or find the right people to do the job.

“I do hope that she will be able to come back to her family and loved ones, and this nightmare should be over with," Raviv concludes.

Guthrie is the mother of Savannah Guthrie, whose abduction has gripped the airwaves as her loved ones desperately seek her safe return.