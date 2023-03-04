Title like ‘honourable’ not be used for courts: Justice Isa

Justice Faez Isa. Twitter

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday observed that title like honourable should not be used for the courts.

The order about using title honorable for Supreme Court and high courts issued on Friday.

Justice Faez Isa issued order while hearing State Life Insurance employees case as he observed that the judges, lawyers and litigants would avoid the impression of being sycophants and prejudicial.

Justice Faez Isa observed in the order that titles like honorable and respectable are not mentioned in the Constitution of Pakistan.

He observed that honorable is not used for Parliament, National Assembly and provincial assemblies but it is used for the judiciary.

He said that honorable is even used for UK Parliament which is considered mother of all parliaments. He said that there is no harm in using honorable for judges or members of Parliament.

Justice Faez Isa said that lawyer repeatedly used the title during the course of hearing. The lawyer said that honourable is used 16 times for SC in LHC order.

The apex court dismissed plea of Shaukat Ali against Services Tribunal verdict.