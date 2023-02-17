Sheikh Rashid released from jail after getting bail from IHC

Police escort AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed into an Islamabad court. — INP/File

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed against surety bonds of Rs50,000. He was released later.

The former interior minister had approached the IHC for bail in the case registered against him for leveling allegations against former president Asif Ali Zardari of plotting to kill former prime minister Imran Khan.

The veteran politician from Rawalpindi is currently in jail on judicial remand.

At the outset of Thursday’s hearing, Rashid’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja told the court that his client was seeking post-arrest bail. He added that the additional sessions judge had rejected the bail plea in the case filed on just one allegation.

“What was the accusation,” asked the court.

Raja told the court that a case against his client was registered based on his statement aired on news channels. He added that the former interior minister was currently on judicial remand.

The lawyer added that the court, while rejecting the bail, said it feared that Rashid after being released may issue such statements again.

The court then once again asked the lawyer what accusation Rashid had made and whether it was run on any news channels. “Yes, he gave a statement that was aired on news channels. Evidence does not indicate that it triggered a fight between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Peoples Party,” argued the lawyer. Once Raja completed his arguments, Islamabad Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon came to the rostrum.

Jadoon contended that Rashid was a senior politician and his statements should have been parliamentary. He added that those who are in the government right now will be in the opposition tomorrow.

The government lawyer told the court that Rashid had also abused Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

At this, Raja intervened and said that the government lawyer was referring to a different case.

Meanwhile, the investigating officer told the court that they had obtained details of Rashid’s statement from the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

The officer said that Rashid had stated that he took this information from Imran Khan. However, he added when Rashid was probed, they were unable to find any evidence from him of the alleged conspiracy.

The court then reserved its verdict in the case, which was announced later.

Multiple cases were registered against the AML chief after he backed Khan’s allegations that Zardari was plotting to kill the PTI chief. Initially, Rashid, according to the police, was arrested in the case of leveling allegations against Zardari on February 2.

A day later, the Murree Police also registered a case against him.

An FIR was also registered against Rashid for using “filthy” language against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto at the Mochko Police Station in Karachi. A similar case was also registered against him in Lasbela.