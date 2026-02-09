Where is Super Bowl 2026 taking place? Everything to know about the NFL showdown

Super Bowl 2026 is taking place in Santa Clara, California, as the NFL showdown caps off a week of celebrations across the San Francisco Bay Area.

The New England Patriots enter the championship aiming for a record seventh Super Bowl title, while the Seattle Seahawks arrive as narrow favourites to lift the trophy.

Beyond that the event has drawn celebrities from sports, music and film, turning the region into a global entertainment hub.

Millions of viewers are expected to watch worldwide, continuing a trend that has seen recent Super Bowls rank among the most watched television broadcasts in the United States since the 1969 Moon landing.

Attention is also focused on the halftime show, where Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is set to deliver a major performance.

The show is expected to attract viewers who tune in specifically for the musical spectacle rather than the game itself.

Political attention has also surrounded the event after reports that US President Donald Trump will not attend the halftime show.

Bad Bunny has previously criticized Trump’s immigration policies, though concerns about possible enforcement actions during the weekend have eased.

Kickoff for the evnet is set for Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium, at 03:30 PM PT.