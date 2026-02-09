Czech Republic supports social media ban for under-15

Following global initiatives regarding social media ban, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis also informed on Sunday February 8, 2026 that he was in favor of banning the use of social media for ​children under 15, as a growing number of European countries consider similar restrictions.

As reported, countries including Spain, Greece, Britain and France are weighing tougher stances on social media use due to concern over the perceived negative effects on children, after Australia in December became the ‌first nation ‌to prohibit access to ‌such platforms ⁠for ​the ‌under-16s.

“I am in favor because the experts I know say that it is terribly harmful to children. We must protect our children,” expressed Czech Prime Minister Babis in a regular video message posted on several of his social media accounts on ⁠Sunday, without giving further details.

Later in the day, the ‌government’s first deputy prime minister, Karel ‍Havlicek, told a ‍television chat show on private broadcaster CNN Prima ‍News that the cabinet was seriously considering proposing a ban. If it decides to go ahead, Havlicek said legislation would be proposed this year.

Spain ​and Greece proposed bans on social media use by teenagers last week, as attitudes ⁠hardened in Europe against technology some say is designed to be addictive.

The measures announced by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez drew fury from Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Britain is considering an Australia-style ban, while France is working through legislation to ban children aged under 15 from social media use.

Additionally, Governments and regulators worldwide are looking ‌at the impact of children’s screen time on their development and mental wellbeing.