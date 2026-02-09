Prince William ready to end 'shielding' of ‘disgraced’ Andrew amid Epstein scandal

Prince William reportedly believes that his “disgraced” uncle, Andrew, should face a formal police inquiry regarding his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a royal expert, the Prince of Wales believes monarchy would not be respected if they do not show that Andrew is not above the law.

Writing on Substack, royal commentator Tom Sykes claimed that William would have "no hesitation" in supporting a criminal probe into Andrew if he were on the throne.

After release of new batch of shocking Epstein documents, Skyes said. "Friends of William have told me that he would have 'no hesitation' in letting it be known that Andrew should face a 'probe' police investigation if he were king.”

“He genuinely believes the monarchy cannot remain popular and respected if it does not at least give the appearance of respecting the principle that no man is above the law,” the expert added.

He continued, “By contrast, those close to the King believe he has no desire whatsoever to see his brother subjected to a full-blown police inquiry.

"One former royal staffer put it bluntly: 'The monarchy has shielded Andrew from any accountability for his actions for decades. That's not about to change.’”