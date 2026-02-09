Shamed Andrew ‘mental state’ under scrutiny amid difficult time

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is reportedly worried about the kind of impact he will leave behind.

The former Duke of York, who is currently exiled in Sandringham, is riding on a high horse and does not blame himself for all his ill doings.

A source tells Daily Mail: "The final straw...was the sight of the [recalcitrant] former prince trotting around the Windsor estate, literally on his high horse—regally waving his hand at the public as if nothing had changed."

Another source told the publication: "Waving at the public harked back to his royal days when he was used to adulation and respect." They continued: “Andrew is having difficulty acknowledging reality and it was increasingly causing concern at the palace—both as a sign of his mental state and because it wouldn't play well with the public witnessing him still enjoying the trappings of royalty."

The insider added that Andrew "is now more fixated on how he will be remembered when it's time to shuffle off this mortal coil."