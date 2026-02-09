Meghan Markle shares glitzy clips from Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Meghan Markle has left tongues wagging with her latest look.

The Duchess of Sussex stepped out on Saturday night for the Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala in Los Angeles. For the occassion, Meghan donned a beautiful oyster-coloured satin dress.

The mother-of-two has now turned to her Instagram on to flaunt her Harbison Studio dress as she wraps around a dramatic black ﻿shawl into a long, sweeping train.

This comes as there have been talks in the circle that Meghan is planning to expand her business empire, As Ever, to the UK and Asia.

But, an insider told Closer Magazine that Harry believes it is not a good idea, keeping in mind the couple's back-to-back failed projects with Netflix.

King Charles' son "isn’t saying that she ought to throw in the towel; he just wants her to take it at a more sensible pace as the cash isn’t flowing the way it used to."

However, it appears now that Meghan is throwing away such speculations by joining powerful businesswomen at the 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.