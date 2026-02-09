Photo: Blac Chyna reveals her new approach to love, healing after recent heartbreak

Blac Chyna is preparing to meet her Mr. Right.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, discussed in a new chat with PEOPLE Magazine that she wants to focus on getting "fully healed" since she has parted her ways with her fiancé.

Her statement abut her future plans and love life has come months after Blac split from her 32-year-old fiance, songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano in July 2025.

It is noteworthy that the pair got engaged in October 2024 following a year of dating.

Announcing the split, she stated that they were "growing in different directions."

While talking about her new journey of healing and self-love, Blac told the outlet, "I'm taking a break from the love circuit. I'm giving all the love to myself."

"I'm like, 'If [love is] going to find me, it's going to find me,' but I need to heal myself," she added.

"Because once I'm fully healed, when I do meet somebody, the man of my dreams, I'll be fully healed," she concluded.

It is noteworthy that Chyna also shares son King Cairo, with her ex-partner Tyga, and daughter Dream, with her former flame Rob Kardashian.

Meanwhile, she also opened up about her approach to parenting, revealing that her children aren’t interested in the pressures of social media fame and are away from online trends.

She made it clear that protecting her children’s sense of normalcy is a top priority, even as they grow up in the public eye.

"King and Dream, they don’t care about Instagram or TikTok or any of these type of things at all. They don't care," the model added.

"They're just being kids, and I'm letting them be kids. I'm not putting them in certain things to disturb their inner childhood," she went on to explain her point of view.

Chyna also made it clear that she is not isolating her children stating,"I'm keeping them sheltered, but not too sheltered, but just enough. You know?”