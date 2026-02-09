Super Bowl weekend deals blow to 'Melania' documentary's box office

'Melania' documentary struggles at box office amid Super Bowl weekend

It is well known that the Super Bowl weekend is, according to analysts, is slow for movies in theatres. Melania, a documentary about the First Lady, for example.



Running in its second week in cinemas, the revenues fell off a whopping 67%.

However, Amazon MGM Studios, which bought the documentary's theatrical and streaming rights for $40 million, states that the company did not see the steep decline in revenues as a major concern.

Kevin Wilson, who is the studio's distribution chief, says, “Melania’s strong theatrical performance is a critical first moment that validates our holistic distribution strategy, building awareness, engagement and provides momentum ahead of the film’s eventual debut on Prime Video."

The executive also points out that the interest shown in the documentary will, in turn, help viewership on Prime Video, where it will debut next.

“Together, theatrical and streaming represent two distinct value creating moments that amplify the film’s overall impact. Audience response is already validating this approach, with exit data showing strong intent to rewatch on Prime Video and meaningful interest in the forthcoming docuseries."

“That interest is further amplified by the theatrical marketing halo we consistently see drive increased awareness and viewership once films launch on Prime Video, reinforcing long-term value across the movie’s entire lifecycle.”

Critics, however, were not impressed by the documentary, as several reviews slammed it. So far, the doc has grossed over $10 million at the box office.

"Twenty days before the 2025 presidential inauguration, Melania Trump navigates the complexities of the White House transition as she prepares for the role of first lady once again," the Melania's logline read.