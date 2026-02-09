Drake 'turns down' chance to hit back at Kendrick Lamar at Super Bowl

Drake declines offer to perform at Super Bowl with Bad Bunny

Last Super Bowl halftime show, Kendrick Lamar roasted Drake by performing Not Like Us. Now, this year, reports say, the Canadian rap star had an offer to hit back, but he turned it down.



The offer came in the face of an invitation to perform alongside Bad Bunny, who is headlining the mega-event this year, according to The Sun.

"He said no because he wants everyone to focus on his brother Benito," a source tells the outlet, adding that the One Dance hitmaker does not want to overshadow the Latin singer's performance.

"He wants Bad Bunny to enjoy the moment, to do his thing and to not have his moment surrounded by noise about any kind of revenge on Kendrick."

Regarding the legal case, the Family Matters hitmaker's lawsuit against K.Dot led US District Judge Vargas to dismiss his case, noting the line "certified pedophile" was a "legally protected opinion."

Meanwhile, Bunny is gearing up to hit the Super Bowl halftime show LX this Sunday. In a recent press conference, he said, "Last night, I couldn’t sleep. I was thinking about the Super Bowl at 4am."

The show will be fully in Spanish, making him the first artist to perform. "I know that the world is gonna be happy this Sunday."

"They’re gonna have fun, they’re gonna dance and they’re gonna have a good time," he concluded.