Royal family's approach to deal with Andrew finally revealed
Royal family's approach to dealing with former Prince Andrew has finally been revealed as new Epstein files puts them under intense scrutiny.
As more documents in the Jeffrey Epstein files were released earlier this month, the monarchy has moved quickly to distance itself from the growing scandal, reported The Mirror.
According to palace insiders, Prince William and Kate Middleton are leading this "zero-tolerance" policy as they viewed the “disgraced” ex-royal as a permanent threat to the monarchy’s reputation.
Speaking on it, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “The priority for all members of the royal family at this time is to stay absolutely distant from Andrew.”
"We saw that with Prince Edward, who talked about the victims,” they added.
“From William and Kate's point of view, they just want epsteo carry on as normal, at all costs, not get dragged into commenting, or talking about Andrew whatsoever.”
This comes after Prince Edward spoke about the Andrew controversy for the first time at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
When asked how he was "coping" with the fallout from the explosive documents, the Duke of Edinburgh said, "Well, with the best will in the world, I'm not sure this is the audience that is the least bit interested in that.
“They all came here to listen to education, solving the future, but no, I think it's all really important, always, to remember the victims and who are the victims in all this."
