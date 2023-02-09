Islamabad court rejects Sheikh Rashid's bail application

Police escort AML chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed into an Islamabad court. — INP/File

A district and sessions court in Islamabad rejected the bail application of former federal minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday.



The Awami Muslim League (AML) chief — who is an ally of former premier Imran Khan — is facing charges of levelling murder plot allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, threatening police personnel, and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in multiple cities.

Rashid is currently in Murree police's custody on a transitory remand that expires today.

Rashid's lawyers had filed a new plea seeking the former minister's bail in the sessions court, following the rejection by a judicial magistrate. However, the sessions court judge, Tahir Mehmood, forwarded the plea to an additional sessions court.

The plea stated that Rashid had been targeted for political vengeance and the police was misused against him. More investigation is not needed as he was on a judicial remand in Adiala Jail, it added.

It should be noted that the plea was filed before the trial court handed over Rashid to police on a transitory remand for his transfer to Murree to be presented before a court there.

