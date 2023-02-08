Court approves Sheikh Rashid's transitory remand in Murree case

Police escort AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed into an Islamabad court, after his arrest. — INP/File

ISLAMABAD: A local court in Islamabad on Wednesday sent Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed into police custody on transitory remand in the case registered against him in Murree for threatening police.

The former minister — who is an ally of former premier Imran Khan — is facing charges of threatening police personnel, levelling murder plot allegations against Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, and passing "offensive" and "filthy" comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in multiple cities.

Rashid was in Adiala Jail on a 14-day judicial remand granted by the trial court in the murder plot allegations case. After the transitory remand, he will now be shifted to Murree, where will be produced before a local court tomorrow (Thursday).

Today's hearing

During the hearing, the Murree police requested the court for Rashid's transitory remand.

The prosecutor said that the former minister was on judicial remand and had to be produced before the Murree court.

Meanwhile, Rashid contended that a false case was made against him. He alleged that the government wants him to change his political support.

"I handed over the passwords of both mobile phones to the police. The Murree police have interrogated me for hours," said Rashid.

The judge inquired the police if they had requested for a transitory remand before.

At this, the police said that this was the first time they have made the request.

Counsel Ali Bukhari said that the AML chief was in custody, adding that the Murree police's request for a transitory remand had been rejected recently by the judicial magistrate.

"It was rejected as procedures were followed," he said while opposing the plea for the transitory remand.

Bukhari questioned why the police sought transitory remand when they had already recovered everything from the former federal minister's house.

"They have also taken Sheikh Rashid's licensed weapons," said the counsel. He said that the remand cannot be granted as it had been rejected again.

The Murree police did not file a plea against the rejection of the transitory remand, he added.

"Do you have a copy of the transitory remand's rejection?" questioned the judge.

The Murree police said that no written order was issued and only a verbal direction was given.

Later, the court accepted the police's request for transitory remand.