Sarah Ferguson had a ‘psychosexual network’ with Jeffrey Epstein

The former Duchess of York was romantically involved with the now deceased and harboured a complicated relationship.

'In the Lownie Report' podcast on Substack, royal author Andrew Lownie claimed: "Andrew was sleeping with Ghislaine, Ghislaine was sleeping with Epstein … I've heard that Epstein and Sarah were sleeping together. It doesn't surprise me."

Lownie also told the Mirror: "Sarah Ferguson was madly in love with Epstein and apparently spent several nights with him."

He added: "There's a complicated psychosexual network going on as well as a financial one. Certainly Ghislaine and Sarah were not friends. I think Ghislaine was rather jealous of Sarah and vice versa. She felt that Sarah was moving in on someone she saw as her boyfriend."