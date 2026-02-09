Sarah Ferguson had a ‘psychosexual network’ with Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson seemingly spent several night with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Sarah Ferguson has reportedly compromised herself and reputation with relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.
The former Duchess of York was romantically involved with the now deceased and harboured a complicated relationship.
'In the Lownie Report' podcast on Substack, royal author Andrew Lownie claimed: "Andrew was sleeping with Ghislaine, Ghislaine was sleeping with Epstein … I've heard that Epstein and Sarah were sleeping together. It doesn't surprise me."
Lownie also told the Mirror: "Sarah Ferguson was madly in love with Epstein and apparently spent several nights with him."
He added: "There's a complicated psychosexual network going on as well as a financial one. Certainly Ghislaine and Sarah were not friends. I think Ghislaine was rather jealous of Sarah and vice versa. She felt that Sarah was moving in on someone she saw as her boyfriend."
