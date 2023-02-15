ETPB de-seals Sheikh Rashid’s office in Lal Haveli

RAWALPINDI: The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) has de-sealed one unit of Lal Haveli (office of Sheikh Rashid Ahmed) after seeing the original documents.

On the other hand, Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Tuesday disposed of a petition against the sealing of the office of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The petition, which was filed by Ahmed’s sister Abida Shamim, was wrapped up by Justice Waqas Rauf Mirza after the ETPB de-sealed the office. Ms Shamim approached the LHC through her counsel Sardar Abdul Razaq after the department kept the office sealed despite an order from a court. The petition termed the move illegal, adding that the action was based on mala fide intention. The lawyer said a deputy administrator de-sealed the office in an overnight move after a petition was filed in the high court.