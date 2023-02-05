Shehbaz, Maryam to woo disgruntled PMLN leaders

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — APP/Twitter

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Chief Organiser and Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz Saturday met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Party sources said the ongoing rift between the party leaders over the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as senior vice president and chief organiser was discussed. Both the PMLN leaders agreed to hold a meeting with all the disgruntled party leaders and address their reservations.

The resignation of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was also discussed in detail, sources said, adding that possible elections in KP and Punjab and PMLN strategy were also discussed.

Meanwhile, Maryam notified PMLN MNA Shaista Pervez Malik as policy adviser of the party. This was the first political change brought about in the party by Maryam.

Shaista will assist the chief organiser in making policy on issues related to women.

Similarly, Maryam also met former parliamentarians and ticket holders of PMLN at party secretariat on Saturday. Former members of Punjab Assembly and ticket holders congratulated Maryam on becoming the chief organiser

Maryam called for intensifying the mass mobilisation campaign and spreading the party narrative. She said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif always tried to give relief to the people and the PMLN always worked for the public. Later, PMLN UK President Zubair Gull along with a delegation met the chief organiser. The delegation apprised her about the problems of overseas Pakistanis and party issues in the UK.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President and JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also called on the prime minister at his Model Town residence and discussed the ongoing political and economic conditions of the country. Both the leaders discussed the general elections to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab. The overall security situation, especially the recent terrorist attacks in KP, was also discussed. Both the leaders agreed that strict response should be given to terrorists.