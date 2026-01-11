Jeddah Tower hits 80-floor milestone, set to surpass Burj Khalifa as world’s tallest building

Saudi Arabia has reached a pivotal new milestone, officially surpassing the 80-floor mark. The ambitious skyscraper, designed to outpace the Burj Khalifa and claim the title of the world’s tallest building, is part of a larger initiative by the Saudi government to revive projects aimed at diversifying the economy.

The Jeddah Tower project includes plans for a structure stretching over 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) high and covering an exceptional 57 million square feet.

In line with the engineering specifications, Thornton Tomasetti highlighted the significant progress, with the project now being more than 80 floors high as of December 2025.

The milestone reflects the steadfast commitment of the entire team to realizing this landmark project for Saudi Arabia.

Jeddah Tower is expected to be completed by 2028, contributing to the Kingdom's portfolio of large-scale developments. These include plans for the Rise Tower in Riyadh-a$5 billion project anticipated to be the first building to reach a height of 2 kilometers(6,562 feet).

In addition, this tower is not just an architectural marvel but a central step in strengthening the nation's cross-border economic transformation.