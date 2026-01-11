Prince Harry’s anxiety about Archie, Lilibet’s safety in school comes out: ‘There’s guns!’

The US seems to be turning into less of a dream locale for Prince Harry, allegedly, and the reason has just been exposed by a well placed source who warns a change may be coming.

This insider made the revelation in a chat with editor Tom Sykes, from The Daily Beast.

According to his findings, which have been referenced in royal commentator Daniela Elser’s piece for News.com.au, “my sources remain convinced that he wants [his kids] back in the U.K.”

They also explained that there is a two part to this decision, number on being ‘establishing’ them as members of the British royal family properly, Mr Sykes’ source referenced.

However, the other is more about his personal concerns about their safety because the Duke has a lot of anxiety about gun crime in the United States.

While Ms DanielaElser admits, “I know this is all a lot of question marks but if these reports about his security are bang on, it really could change everything for Harry.” Plus “That’s the thing about royal Henrys – they really never do anything by halves,” she said before signing off fom her piece on News.com.au.

Regardless, he will be in the UK sooner rather than later, because just in this month is set to sit for a case against the Daily Mail’s publisher, alongside names like Sir Elton John and Liz Hurley, etc who are his co-plaintiffs in a privacy and lleged unlawful information gathering suit.

What is pertinent to mention is that the publication has denied these claims.