Maryam Nawaz undergoes 'successful' surgery in Geneva

ُPML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrives to address a press conference in Islamabad on July 25, 2022. — AFP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has "successfully" undergone throat surgery in Switzerland's Geneva, family sources said Friday.

The surgery lasted three hours, the sources said, and the doctors at the hospital operated on two of her throat glands, after which Maryam was shifted to her room.

On January 4, the father-daughter duo — Nawaz Sharif and Maryam — left London for Switzerland.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the PML-N senior vice president departed for Geneva from London for her surgery.

“She will return to Pakistan in the 3rd week of January to assume her new responsibilities as Chief Organizer,” the minister added.

PML-N supremo Nawaz is expected to visit his heart surgeon as he is also based in Geneva, sources had told Geo News. It’s the same surgeon who has often visited the elder Sharif in London at the Avenfield Apartment.

The sources mentioned that the PML-N supremo and his daughter will go sightseeing and also have meetings scheduled during the trip.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also be visiting Geneva to co-host the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan — along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres — on January 9.

The conference is meant to serve as a platform to marshal international support for Pakistan's flood-affected population.

Nawaz is also expected to meet PM Shehbaz, sources said, without mentioning further details about the meeting.

The meeting holds importance as the political turmoil has been persistent in the country, with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan repeatedly demanding the coalition rulers step down and hold polls — a demand which the government has always rejected.