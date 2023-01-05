Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid moving to Pakistan permanently

Maryam Nawaz Sharif's son Junaid Safdar (left) and Maryam. — Instagram/hassanhsy

LONDON: Maryam Nawaz Sharif's son Junaid Safdar is set to reach Pakistan to settle there full-time and is expected to assist her mother after her promotion as PML-N's senior vice president and chief organiser, sources told Geo News Thursday.

Sources have confirmed that Maryam Nawaz will be reaching Pakistan in about two weeks to concentrate on politics and her son Junaid Safdar with his wife Ayesha Saif will be reaching Pakistan on Friday from Doha.



Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz left for Geneva on Wednesday afternoon from London to spend a week there.

Junaid Safdar was with her mother and grandfather when the family spent about three weeks in Europe on holidays in October and November but as Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz touched down in Geneva, Junaid and his wife Ayesha were preparing to leave for Pakistan from Doha, Qatar.

The couple reached Doha a week ago and stayed at Ayesha Saif’s house in Doha where Senator Saifur Rehman owns businesses.

A source confirmed that the couple will be shifting full-time to Pakistan and will be assisting Maryam Nawaz in her work.

Junaid Safdar, a Cambridge graduate, has two Master's and two Bachelor's degrees from UK universities. He is a polo enthusiast and has won multiple competitions representing British universities.

Maryam is expected to return to the country in about a week after her Geneva visit. However, Nawaz Sharif's return has yet to be finalised. The sources say preparations are underway for the PML-N supremo's return to Pakistan in a few months.

It may be noted that Maryam is likely to take the centre stage after being recently appointed as the senior vice president and chief organiser of PML-N. She was earlier holding the office of PML-N's vice president before the promotion and has been highly active in running the party's election campaigns and holding public gatherings in different cities.



In a statement released on Twitter, Aurangzeb said that Maryam has been appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the PML-N president, under the party's constitution.

Maryam was appointed one of the 16 vice presidents of the party on May 3, 2019.