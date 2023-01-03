Maryam Nawaz promoted to PML-N senior vice-president's post

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz. — AFP/File

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been appointed the party's senior vice president and chief organiser, Federal Minister for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb announced Tuesday.

Maryam Nawaz was holding the office of PML-N's vice president before being promoted.

In a statement released on Twitter, Aurangzeb said that Maryam has been appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is the PML-N president, under the party's constitution.

"PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced the big organisational decision. Shehbaz Sharif appointed Maryam Nawaz as PML-N's senior vice president," the federal minister wrote in a tweet.

Aurangzeb, who is also the spokesperson of PML-N, shared the official notification for Maryam's promotion within the party.

"Pursuant to the powers conferred under the Constitution of Pakistan Muslim League -N, the undersigned is pleased to appoint Ms Mariam Nawaz Sharif as 'Senior Vice President' with immediate effect," the notification read.

Maryam, following the promotion is "hereby authorised to re-organise the party at all functional tiers/levels as "chief organiser".

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated Maryam on the occasion and offered his best wishes for her.

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for Maryam Nawaz Sharif on her appointment as SVP/Chief Organiser of PML-N by the party President Shehbaz Sharif in consultation with the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif," Dar wrote.

Maryam was appointed one of the 16 vice presidents of the party on May 3, 2019.

Her appointment was challenged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which had expressed its reservations. The then-foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had questioned how a person, who has been sentenced by a court, can be appointed as vice-president.

Maryam has been highly active in running the party's election campaigns and holding public gatherings in different cities.

Currently, Maryam is in the United Kingdom with her father, PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif.